Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 355.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,731 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT stock opened at $58.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $60.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $59.00.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1855 dividend. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.