Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after buying an additional 521,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 464,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 375,648 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,418,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,797,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,104,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV opened at $110.28 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.4668 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

