Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $291.61 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $183.28 and a fifty-two week high of $318.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -911.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.33 and a 200-day moving average of $266.24.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

