SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 340.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC now owns 93,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 72,240 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 54,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 486,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,550,000 after buying an additional 85,930 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.57. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

