Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 10,896.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 867,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,135,000 after buying an additional 859,288 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at $40,729,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 134.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 747,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,588,000 after acquiring an additional 428,252 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,796,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,817,000 after purchasing an additional 412,600 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth $11,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.44. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4304 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

