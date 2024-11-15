Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 69,166 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,389,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,296,000 after buying an additional 455,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $301,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

