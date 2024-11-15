BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells $3,075,000.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director William Scott Martin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,640,038. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Scott Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, William Scott Martin sold 10,298 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $1,297,650.98.

On Wednesday, November 6th, William Scott Martin sold 15,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $1,755,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $567,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.78. 101,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.20.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $163.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. Research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 33.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 64.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 56.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

