Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells 1,084,259 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Matthew Craig Miller sold 1,084,259 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $31,335,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, November 7th, Matthew Craig Miller sold 1,067,242 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $29,359,827.42.

NASDAQ CFLT traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $27.07. 3,941,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Confluent from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Confluent from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 125.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 40.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 25.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

