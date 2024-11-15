Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) CEO Sells $964,000.00 in Stock

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) CEO Haitham Khouri sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,181,367.45. This trade represents a 15.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Haitham Khouri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Haitham Khouri sold 80,156 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $974,696.96.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

PRM traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,631. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRM. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Further Reading

