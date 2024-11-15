Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) VP Sells 28,600 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,662.92. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. 16,154,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,113,701. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

