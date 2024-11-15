Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th.
Sagicor Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SGCFF remained flat at $4.46 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. Sagicor Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.
About Sagicor Financial
