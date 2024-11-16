12,237 Shares in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1,932.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 26.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTBI shares. Raymond James upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

CTBI opened at $59.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 21.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.73%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

