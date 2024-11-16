Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 327,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 117.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 85.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 60,306 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNF stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $43.97 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

