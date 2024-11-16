9,658 Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Bought by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,658 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,357,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,328.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,107,000 after purchasing an additional 183,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 395.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after purchasing an additional 114,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $203.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 3.9 %

Installed Building Products stock opened at $199.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.23. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.37 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.95.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

