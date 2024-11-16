Insider Buying: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Purchases C$167,884.20 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.98 per share, with a total value of C$167,884.20.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Martin Robert Ferron bought 3,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,460.80.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

TSE:NOA opened at C$28.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$748.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.55. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$22.68 and a 12 month high of C$34.87.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.25.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

