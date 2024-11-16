Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 25,045 Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 572.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 186,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 125,809 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,767,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth $1,187,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $11.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.