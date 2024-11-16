Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATRA. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ATRA

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

ATRA opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.77) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $40.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($16.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -12.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8,916.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,958,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,159 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 873,133 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,263,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 156,863 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 86,842 shares during the period. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.