Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 11,982.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,148,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138,921 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $50,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 1,113.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 991,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 909,480 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $32,721,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 32.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,047,000 after purchasing an additional 508,789 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 16.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,753,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,246,000 after purchasing an additional 241,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 61.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 228,093 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $45.67 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -117.10, a P/E/G ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

