Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $59,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,002,000 after buying an additional 134,516 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 8.8% during the third quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 331,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 26,741 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $6,999,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,500,354.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,598,656 shares in the company, valued at $820,471,566.08. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 34,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $1,692,321.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,213,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,754,805.76. This represents a 0.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,032 shares of company stock worth $16,168,176. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Bentley Systems stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $335.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

