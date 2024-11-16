China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

China Yuchai International Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CYD opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,293,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,953 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,221,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

