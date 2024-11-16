Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 48,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,164,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

