Curi RMB Capital LLC Sells 1,989 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Curi RMB Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $98,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $268,000.

VXUS opened at $60.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

