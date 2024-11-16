CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after buying an additional 3,232,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,048,351,000 after purchasing an additional 184,297 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after buying an additional 7,382,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,963,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $555,406,000 after acquiring an additional 389,166 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $53.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.55. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

