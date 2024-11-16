IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,365,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 800,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in IQVIA by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.13.

IQVIA Stock Down 5.1 %

IQV stock opened at $192.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.63 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

