Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 127.30 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 127.34 ($1.60), with a volume of 16164866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.70 ($1.63).

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,176.67 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27.

Greencoat UK Wind Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is 36,666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

In related news, insider Lucinda Riches sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total value of £157,300 ($198,235.66). 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

