First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 37,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,765,000. Apollon Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.42. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

