Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) CAO Sells $291,549.30 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.33, for a total transaction of $291,549.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,784.72. The trade was a 26.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TPL opened at $1,359.94 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $467.62 and a one year high of $1,421.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,049.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $844.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 204.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 229.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 174.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 56.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth $2,926,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

