Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) CAO Sells $291,549.30 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.33, for a total transaction of $291,549.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,784.72. The trade was a 26.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TPL opened at $1,359.94 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $467.62 and a one year high of $1,421.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,049.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $844.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 1.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.
Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.
