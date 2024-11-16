Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bilibili from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.60 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.86. Bilibili has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $31.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

