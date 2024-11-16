Morgan Stanley Boosts Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target to $41.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Zeta Global Stock Up 1.3 %

Zeta Global stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,723,000 after acquiring an additional 431,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,900,000 after purchasing an additional 455,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 84,132.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,119 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,125,000 after buying an additional 77,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 210.4% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after buying an additional 1,703,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

