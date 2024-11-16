MQS Management LLC Takes $135,000 Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Playtika by 0.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Playtika by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after acquiring an additional 76,948 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Playtika by 74.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at $9,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $8.45 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $9.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika Announces Dividend

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 144.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $620.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLTK

Playtika Company Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.