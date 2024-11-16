MQS Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,914,000 after acquiring an additional 202,264 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 56.9% in the third quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 812,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 294,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Farmland Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

FPI stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.71 million, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.