Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Short Interest Update

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 978,800 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the October 15th total of 747,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seer from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Seer by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Seer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Seer by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,875 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Seer by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seer stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.31. 492,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,587. The firm has a market cap of $141.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.45. Seer has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

