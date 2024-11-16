Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Short Interest Update

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 978,800 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the October 15th total of 747,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seer from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Shares of Seer stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.31. 492,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,587. The firm has a market cap of $141.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.45. Seer has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.
