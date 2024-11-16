Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Rises By 11.7%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 253,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 943.3 days.

Elis Stock Performance

Shares of ELSSF stock remained flat at $22.36 during trading hours on Friday. Elis has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56.

About Elis

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services.

