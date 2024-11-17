Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Up 26.3% in October

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the October 15th total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity at Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

In other Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $46,204.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,955,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,718. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,453,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,175,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the third quarter worth $1,885,000.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

ASGI opened at $19.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%.

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

