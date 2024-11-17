Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STWD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of STWD opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.