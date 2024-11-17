First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
