BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1,386.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 96,068 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth $2,042,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $1,908,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 83.6% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BJAN stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.