Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50 to $4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.57. The company issued revenue guidance of over $6.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.77 billion.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

Tapestry stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

