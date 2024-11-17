RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.01

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

RLX Technology Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of RLX opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. RLX Technology has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 0.93.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

