Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 51010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a current ratio of 7.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interests in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
