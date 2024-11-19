D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 61380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

D-BOX Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of C$28.63 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.99.

About D-BOX Technologies

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

