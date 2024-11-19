Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 67977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRTH shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Priority Technology from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $694.49 million, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

In other Priority Technology news, CAO Rajiv Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,028.31. This represents a 46.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $29,127.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,055,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,857.38. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,498 shares of company stock worth $368,761. Corporate insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTH. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Priority Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 61.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 17.0% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 10.5% during the third quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

