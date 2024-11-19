Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Trading 6.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.14 and last traded at $44.02. Approximately 691,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 708,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.44.

INOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Innodata in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innodata presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.93 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $2,027,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,374.10. This trade represents a 66.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innodata in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $916,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Innodata by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Innodata by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 111,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 84,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

