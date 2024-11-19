Short Interest in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expands By 5.4%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 11,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of DLTR traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,735. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. This trade represents a 28.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.95.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

