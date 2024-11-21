Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $17,788,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $1,297,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.06.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $389.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $415.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

