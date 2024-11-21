Darwin Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.75. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.20 and a 52 week high of $126.72.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

