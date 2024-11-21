Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.72 and last traded at $29.72. 2,742 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF Company Profile

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (GOOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Google stock (GOOGL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.

