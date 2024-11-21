Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.72 and last traded at $29.72. 2,742 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.54.
Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55.
Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF Company Profile
The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (GOOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Google stock (GOOGL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.