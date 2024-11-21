Tectonic Financial (NASDAQ:TECTP) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Tectonic Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.

Tectonic Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3092 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th.

About Tectonic Financial

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

