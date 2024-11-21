National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $125.19. National HealthCare shares last traded at $124.58, with a volume of 40,162 shares trading hands.

National HealthCare Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National HealthCare

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National HealthCare stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

