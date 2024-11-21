Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €34.79 ($36.62) and last traded at €34.85 ($36.68), with a volume of 807182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €35.23 ($37.08).

Porsche Automobil Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 15.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.16.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.